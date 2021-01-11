K12 Education Technology Market 2021 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Introduction

“Global K12 Education Technology Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the K12 Education Technology market will register a 25.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 22830 million by 2025, from $ 9076.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in K12 Education Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K12 Education Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K12 Education Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K12 Education Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K12 Education Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global K12 Education Technology Market =>

VIP Kid

D2L

Yuanfudao

PowerSchool

Sanoma

Byju’s

BlackBoard

Pearson

ITutorGroup

Kroton

Toppr

Acro Platform Ltd

Bettermarks

Illuminate Education

Noon Academy

Learnosity

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS)

Learning Content Development Systems (LCDS)

Student Response Systems (SRS)

Assessment Systems

Collaboration Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Online

Offline

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global K12 Education Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of K12 Education Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K12 Education Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K12 Education Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of K12 Education Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global K12 Education Technology Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global K12 Education Technology by Players

4 K12 Education Technology by Regions

5 Americas

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global K12 Education Technology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 VIP Kid

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 VIP Kid K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 VIP Kid News

11.2 D2L

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 D2L K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 D2L News

11.3 Yuanfudao

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Yuanfudao K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Yuanfudao News

11.4 PowerSchool

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.4.3 PowerSchool K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 PowerSchool News

11.5 Sanoma

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.5.3 Sanoma K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Sanoma News

11.6 Byju’s

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.6.3 Byju’s K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Byju’s News

11.7 BlackBoard

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.7.3 BlackBoard K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 BlackBoard News

11.8 Pearson

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.8.3 Pearson K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Pearson News

11.9 ITutorGroup

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.9.3 ITutorGroup K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 ITutorGroup News

11.10 Kroton

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered

11.10.3 Kroton K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Kroton News

11.11 Toppr

11.12 Acro Platform Ltd

11.13 Bettermarks

11.14 Illuminate Education

11.15 Noon Academy

11.16 Learnosity

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

