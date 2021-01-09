Revolution Science launches a new and improved formula for Reviver Electrolytes

Starting January 7, 2021, Revolution Science is releasing a new and improved formula for its Reviver Electrolytes on Amazon.com. While announcing the launch of the new and electrolyte pills, the company founder, Lawrence Huang, said that the release is coinciding with a period when people are making their New Year resolutions.

“The new Reviver Electrolytes formula is being released at the perfect time. A lot of New Year’s resolutions are going to involve shedding holiday weight. Two popular and effective ways to do that are with a keto diet and with intermittent fasting. Both of these are hard to stick with unless you increase your electrolyte intake. This makes Reviver tremendously helpful because it provides a clean, calorie-free source of electrolyte replacement.”Reviver Electrolytes contains zero carbs and zero calories, which, according to Lawrence Huang, makes it one of the reasons it works well for the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting.

Sodium bicarbonate has been added to the new electrolyte tablets for enhancing performance, and easing digestion. Studies have shown sodium bicarbonate can improve physical performance during high-intensity training and exercise, as well as enhance muscle coordination. The total amount of sodium has been increased to 225 mg, magnesium to 30 mg, and calcium to 30 mg. The vegetarian capsule color has been changed from green to white, and vitamin C has been removed. Significantly, Vitamin D3 comes only from a plant-based source.

“Most people don’t know that Vitamin D3 is most commonly extracted from the grease of sheep’s wool. That’s not something I wanted in our product. Reviver now uses Vitamin D3 from plant-based lichen. It’s more expensive, but worth it because our product is now 100% vegan friendly,” stated Lawrence, while articulating some of the changes that have been made in the electrolyte supplement.

“Reviver was already one of the strongest electrolyte supplements on the market. With our new formula, we were able to add even more keto electrolytes per serving,” asserted the company founder.

For more information, visit: https://www.amazon.com/keto-electrolytes-tablets-electrolyte-pills/dp/B01F9AUOJ2

About Revolution Science

Revolution Science is a health, fitness, and lifestyle company focused on discovering, identifying, and creating cutting edge products and supplements. Founded in 2016, the company uses the cleanest and highest grade scientifically-backed ingredients in their formulas, and routinely test for quality and purity. Its core mission is to help every customer become healthier, faster, stronger, and sharper, so they can reach their full potential. With a science-based approach, the company, which was formerly known as Reviver Science, utilizes the latest research and breakthroughs in health and nutrition to create the highest quality fitness, performance, and wellness supplements.

