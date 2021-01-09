Investigation for Long-Term Investors in NASDAQ: FLDM shares over possible Wrongdoing at Fluidigm Corporation announced

An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Fluidigm Corporation.

Investors who are current long term investors in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: FLDM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Fluidigm Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FLDM stocks, concerns whether certain Fluidigm Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles that, as a result, Fluidigm’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

Media Contact:

Michael Daniels

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

Tel: +1-(858)-779-1554

E-Mail: [email protected]

About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, and an investor advocacy group, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-duncanville-vs-southlake-carroll-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final/event_7312cba8-52a3-11eb-bfce-5cb9017befcf.html

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-cass-tech-vs-belleville-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final/event_2cddb444-52a4-11eb-a3a4-5cb9017bdf47.html

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-north-shore-vs-westlake-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final/event_146e3d02-52a4-11eb-bc46-5cb9017b9fe4.html

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-katy-vs-hays-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final-game/event_0566171c-52a4-11eb-8a6c-b3af257f36bc.html

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-guyer-vs-cedar-hill-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final/event_ef9f82b0-52a3-11eb-adcb-5cb9017b3618.html

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-cedar-hill-vs-guyer-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final/event_e0839690-52a3-11eb-bbc3-5cb9017b8d9f.html

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-cedar-hill-vs-guyer-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final/event_c5190fb6-52a3-11eb-a29f-5cb9017befcf.html

http://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/calendar/free-cedar-hill-vs-guyer-2021-live-stream-on-tv-watch-high-school-football-final/event_43990670-52a4-11eb-a11d-5cb9017b8d1b.html

https://primefeed.in/