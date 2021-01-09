Investigation announced for Long-Term Investors in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO)

Certain directors of GoHealth, Inc are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.

Investors who are current long term investors in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: GOCO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against GoHealth, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: GOCO stocks, concerns whether certain GoHealth directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois the plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

Those who purchased shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

