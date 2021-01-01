Announcers and viewing options for the 2021 Rose Bowl NCAA College Football Playoffs

Announcers and viewing options for the 2021 Rose Bowl

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame face off in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals. We break down announcers and how to watch the ESPN megacast.

To kickoff the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day, the No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game at 4 p.m. ET.

The 2021 Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN, however fans will have the opportunity to watch/listen to each semifinal game across multiple platforms — all a part of ESPN’s College Football Playoff Megacast. Some of the different presentations that fans can access through the ESPN App are the Command Center (ESPN2), Skycast (ESPNU), Data Center (ESPNU) and the All-22 film angle (ESPN App).

Remember to access all of these different viewing experiences, you need to subscribe to ESPN through your cable provider. In regards to the broadcasting teams, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, and Allison Williams will lead coverage for the Rose Bowl on ESPN. Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore, and Holly Rowe will be broadcasting on ESPN Radio. Greg McElroy was scheduled to part of the radio team, but he has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Additionally, there will be hometown audio feeds, which will be featured on both the SEC and ACC Networks.

For the first semifinal game, Alabama fans can tune into the SEC Network to hear Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson, and Chris Stewart. As for Notre Dame fans, they can check out the ACC Network to hear Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris, and Jack Nolan. Lastly, for the Spanish-language broadcast, you can hear Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega on ESPN Deportes (ESPN APP).

