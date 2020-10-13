Venison Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Venison Industry

Description

Venison, the meat from any kind of deer.Venison resembles beef and mutton in texture, colour, and other general characteristics. It has virtually the same chemical composition as beef but is less fatty. Lean venison roast, before cooking, contains by weight approximately 75 percent water, 20 percent protein, and 2 percent fat; this protein content is about the same as that of a lean beef rump.

United State is the largest consumption area, taking account of 23.69% global market share, where consumers show increasingly interest on the venison. Europe holds 15.43%. With the nutritional value of venison gradually be emphasized in China, we estimated that China, which currently has % of the global venison market share, maybe expand its consumption market share in the following year.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Silver Fern Farms Limited

First Light Foods

Fern Ridge

Duncan New Zealand

Shaffer Farms

Alliance Group

Highbourne Deer Farms

Changchun Jiuzhou Luyuan Biotechnology

Changchun Tianhong Luye

Venison Breakdown Data by Type

Fresh Venison

Frozen Venison

Others

The Fresh Venison category has the largest market share segment and the fastest growth

Venison Breakdown Data by Application

Foodservice Customers

Retail and Grocery Store Chains

Others

Regional Study

APAC, Latin America, EU, South America, and MEA among other regions including Latin America are regions across which ongoing and emerging trends of the Venison market are analyzed. Demographic forces and geographic forces that can work in favor of the Venison market are discussed vividly. Forces that can limit the Venison market scope are also elaborated in the Venison market report. Strength and weakness assessment for the Venison market across these mentioned regions are explained with insights. Solutions of any threats in these regions are also elaborated.

