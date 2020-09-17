This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Chickpeas Market.
According to the report, the global chickpeas market has been an important crop, as it is consumed in a number of countries around the world. The chickpeas market can be classified based on color, seed size, and other factors. The chickpeas from the Asia Pacific region witnessed high demand from across the world with the growing popularity among vegans.
Chickpeas are rich in protein and belong to the Leguminosae family. They are mainly consumed in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. They can be produced in selected locations with well-drained soil best suited for high yield. Some of the nutritional benefits of chickpeas include improved blood circulation, decreased cardiovascular risks, improved digestion, and others
Based on chickpeas market promises high growth during the forecast period due to several factors including increasing demand for nutritional food products and switches towards a vegan lifestyle. Yellow chickpeas are estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market along with identifying major segments, and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand of the global chickpeas market.
This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe.
The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.
Market Segmentation:
By Chickpeas Colour:
Yellow
Brown
Green
Red
By Distribution Channel:
Supplier
Distributor
Retailer
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Chickpeas Color
By Distribution Channel
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Chickpeas Color
By Distribution Channel
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Chickpeas Color
By Distribution Channel
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Chickpeas Color
By Distribution Channel
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Chickpeas Color
By Distribution Channel
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Chickpeas Color
By Distribution Channel
