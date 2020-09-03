Rapid Advancements In Dairy-Free Yogurt Market To Fuel Revenues Through 2025

Today, consumers are more concerned towards healthy lifestyle choices and primarily seeking for products that are plant-based or with vegan options, nutritional benefits and many other. This changing lifestyle has influence the companies to fulfill the needs of consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products or for consumers who are avoiding dairy based products due to lactose intolerance or any medical reasons. Dairy-Free Yogurt is one of the product fueling the demand in the global market among the consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products. Currently, the dairy-free alternatives made from plant-based products, soy, oat, coconut, rice and others are gaining popularity in the market. Primarily the demand for dairy-free yogurt is increasing at higher growth, especially in North America and Western European countries due to growing number of vegan food and health conscious consumers.

Dairy-Free Yogurt Market: Market Drivers

Drivers influencing the increase in dairy-free yogurt market globally include increasing number of consumers suffering from health problems related to lactose intolerance, milk allergies and many other problems. Other major factors driving the dairy-free yogurt market globally are growing number of health conscious consumers, increasing number of vegan population, and increasing demand for fortified dairy free food and beverages in the world market. Also, the increasing demand for dairy-free yogurt has led to its trending demand as an on-the-go breakfast product or in convenience food market. Further, the growing number of urban population and increasing consumers belong to the high-income level group are also some factors contribute to the growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the developing countries. One of the major challenges that may restrict the growth of dairy-free yogurt market is its higher cost price, fluctuations in the price of raw material and the higher manufacturing cost may become restraint for a growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the short term.

Dairy-Free Yogurt Market: Market Segment

The dairy-free yogurt market is segmented by source, by flavor, by application, and by distribution channel. By source, dairy-free yogurt market includes soya, coconut, rice, and nuts. Currently, the demand for plant based dairy-free yogurt is increasing due to rising demand for vegan food and gluten-free food. Further, the dairy-free yogurt market is segmented by flavor. This section includes plain, strawberry, pineapple, mixed berries and others. On analyzing the demand for dairy-free yogurt, demand for fruit flavored dairy-free yogurt is higher. Another segment, by application, the dairy-free yogurt market is segmented by its application in bakery, snacks, and desserts. Another section for dairy-free yogurt is segmented by distribution channel. This section includes hyper market/supermarket, convenience stores, online retail and other retail formats. The majority of sales of dairy-free yogurt is increasing from hyper market/supermarket stores in the global market in compare to other sales channel distribution.

Dairy-Free Yogurt Market: Regional Segment

By regional segment, the dairy-free yogurt market is segmented by seven different regions. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the production of dairy-free yogurt in a global market, primary demand for dairy-free yogurt in a global market is from North America and Western European countries. Also, the demand for dairy-free yogurt is especially among consumers seeking for health and nutritional benefits, vegan food and among lactose intolerance consumers.

Dairy-Free Yogurt Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of dairy-free yogurt market are Granarolo Group, WhiteWave Services, Inc., Yoplait USA, INC., Vitasoy, Daiya Foods Inc., GOOD KARMA FOODS, INC., Barambah Organics Pty Ltd., Amande Cultured Almond Milk, Green Valley Organics, YOSO, and others.