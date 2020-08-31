GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS MARKET GROWING PRODUCTION IN 2020 | HERO GROUP AG, KELKIN LTD, QUINOA CORPORATION, RAISIO PLC

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global gluten-free products market.

According to the report increasing awareness regarding the side effects of gluten-based products in developed regions is expected to drive the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Gluten is a protein present in foods such as cereals, wheat, etc. It can also be found in a few beverages too. Gluten gives dough more elasticity using which many food products are made. However, some people are found to be allergic to food products that contain gluten. Due to this, some of the food products are now being produced gluten-free.

Increasing cases of diseases caused by people who are sensitive to food products containing gluten are driving market growth. Nowadays, gluten-free products are seen as an important part of people’s diets. Moreover, FDA regulations in support of gluten-free products have made consumers more aware. This factor is also fuelling the growth of the gluten-free products market. Gluten-free products market is also fuelled by increasing preferences for gluten-free products largely in developed regions.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing awareness regarding side effects of gluten-based products in developed regions

o Increasing FDA regulations on gluten-based products in selected regions

o Growing need to create awareness for gluten-free products in developing regions

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

This report segments the gluten-free products market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions for the gluten-free products market during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in the Food & Agricultural sector.

The use of the latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for the gluten-free products market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for gluten-free products during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the gluten-free products market. The Middle East and the rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for gluten-free products market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global gluten-free products market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Enjoy Life Natural Brands, General Mills, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Hero Group AG, Kelkin Ltd, Quinoa Corporation, and Raisio PLC.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Bakery Products

o Snacks & RTE Products

o Pizzas and Pasta

o Others

By Distribution Channel:

o Grocery stores

o Merchandiser

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Distribution Channel

