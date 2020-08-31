PENTAERYTHRITOL MARKET 2020: INTENSE & INCREDIBLE BUSINESS GROWTH ANALYSIS FORECAST BY 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Pentaerythritol market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of Pentaerythritol historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Pentaerythritol during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Pentaerythritol to change their production and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth.

The Pentaerythritol Market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing demand for automotive in recent years. Increasing demand from applications such as plasticizers, paints & coatings, lubricants, adhesives & sealants, varnishes, inks, others is expected to drive the growth of the pentaerythritol market. This market has witnessed several key developments by major companies including Celanese Corporation, Ercros S.A, Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Samyang Chemical Corporation, and others with a focus on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions including the Asia Pacific and the Middle East have been among the high potential markets with high growth in some of the key economies.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Pentaerythritol:

Pentaerythritol is an organic, white, odorless, crystalline compound with the chemical formula C5H12O4. It is tetrahydric neopentyl alcohol that has the characteristics of being non-volatile, non-hygroscopic, and when exposed to air it is also stable. It has various high flash point properties and low volatility which makes it a suitable substitute for the fluids used in the transformer. It also has many excellent properties such as luster, alkali and water resistance and flexibility, making it great for many applications to use.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market:

This market is segmented based on the application and region. Based on the application it is divided into Plasticizers, Paints & Coatings, Lubricants, Adhesives & Sealants, Varnishes, Inks, and Others. The paint & coatings segment is the leading segment as these have a wide application in the many end-use industries such as automotive, construction, among others.

From among the other applications, plasticizers are expected to grow the fastest, as there is a growing demand for polymers with the properties of resistance against chemicals and flames.

The demand for Pentaerythritol is the most in the APAC region as there has been continuous development and industrialization in this region due to the growth of the end-use industries such as construction, automotive, agriculture, plastic, and many others. The increasing disposable income has led to a growth in automotive sales in this region which is also driving the growth of this market.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in the demand of automotive

o Growing constructions activities

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the pentaerythritol market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing several transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the pentaerythritol market during the forecast period. This demand is with regards to the growth of major applications such as plasticizers, paints & coatings, lubricants, adhesives & sealants, varnishes, inks, others. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on.

Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, and so on. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the pentaerythritol market. There has been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the pentaerythritol market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: Celanese Corporation, Ercros S.A, Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Samyang Chemical Corporation, Methanol Chemicals Company, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited, and Jiangsu Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Plasticizers

o Paints & Coatings

o Lubricants

o Adhesives & Sealants

o Varnishes

o Inks

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Application

