The Robotic Cutting, Deburring and Finishing Market is predicted to reach to US$ 1,122.3 Mn in 2022, Due to Increasing Human Labor Costs and Aging Labor

Robotic cutting, deburring and finishing market is expected to grow in future due to rising industrial sector in APAC region. Rise in need for precision and sequential output in manufacturing processes in all the industries is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, introduction of robots in manufacturing processes eliminate the need for humans which could lead to loss of jobs. This factor is restricting the adoption of CDF robots during the forecast period. However, developing countries such as Argentina, Armenia, and Bangladesh among others is expected to create opportunities for the market to grow due to ongoing industrial revolution.

Robotic Cutting, Deburring and Finishing Market is Consolidated in Nature with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the significant players functioning in the robotic cutting, deburring and finishing market include ABB, FANUC America Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., DAIHEN Corporation, Yaskawa Motoman, DENSO Robotics, Fastems, Genesis Systems Group, LLC, Arcos, ATI Industrial Automation Inc., KUKA AG, Stäubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S and Comau S.p.A.

Process Type Segment is holding the Maximum Market Share during the Forecast Period

Cutting process type is currently dominating the market due to its high usage at large scale in industrial sector for precise cutting. CDF Robots for cutting process are also widely used in various industries such as metal, automotive, aerospace and electronics to lessen the work. This helps to reduce manpower and time, which ultimately reduces the overall costing. Thus, this factor is driving the cutting process type segment to accelerate the market.

Automotive Industry Application Type Segment is holding the Maximum Market Share during the Forecast Period

Automotive industry application is currently holding maximum Robotic Cutting, Deburring and Finishing Market share. This is because a robot provides an industrial advantage by reducing production time on the assembly line. Some automotive companies also prefer to use robot arm in the manufacturing facilities. These robot arms are lightweight, space-saving, and easy to re-deploy for multiple applications without changing the production layout. The automotive industry follows stringent regulations with respect to cost efficiency, reliability, and quality of production facilities. This has led to the increase in demand for high-quality manufacturing processes across the complete assembly line of the automobile plants. Cutting, deburring, and finishing robots have proven to be advantageous over CNC machines in terms of productivity and cycle time. Furthermore, the automobile companies are also indulging in collaborative businesses to expand themselves. Thus, this factors has accelerated the automotive industry application segment and even looks positive to fuel the market in future.

Asia Pacific is Holding Maximum Market Share in the Forecast Period.

Asia Pacific is currently holding maximum market in the forecast period and is also anticipated to grow in future due to rising electronics and automobile industry. Emergence of China and India as global automobile hubs with many manufacturers shifting production base to these countries, has correspondingly influenced these countries demand for robotic cutting, deburring and finishing’s in the recent past. Furthermore, major economies like Japan, China, India, South Korea are expected to cover major market share of robotic cutting, deburring and finishing market in the Asia pacific region. In November, 2017, Kawasaki released general-purpose RS007N and RS007L small payload robots. This product launch was made to expand the company’s product portfolio so as to increase its customer offerings and expand its market share.

In June, 2017, Yaskawa launched a collaborative robot MOTOMAN-HC10, a new addition to the MOTOMAN lineup of industrial robots. This, product launch was made by the company to penetrate more in the Asian Robotic Cutting, Deburring and Finishing Market

Robotic Cutting, Deburring and Finishing Market – By Product Type:

6 Axis and 7 Axis

3 Axis to 5 Axis

Market By Robot Type: Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Other Robots

Robotic Cutting, Deburring and Finishing Market By Process Type: Cutting Finishing Deburring Grinding

Market By Installation Type: New Replacement Retrofit

Robotic Cutting, Deburring and Finishing Market – By Application: Automotive Industry Metal Industry Electronics Industry Chemicals and Plastics Industry Others



Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



