A recent report published by QMI on the wireless mesh network market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of wireless mesh network market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for wireless mesh network during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in wireless mesh network market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the wireless mesh network market has been segmented by product (mesh wi-fi appliances, platform), service (network planning & consulting, deployment & provisioning, managed services), architecture (client-based, infrastructure-based, hybrid), and operating frequency (sub 1 ghz, 2.4ghz, 4.9 ghz, 5 ghz), by application (smart homes, video streaming and voip, disaster management & public safety, smart mobility, surveillance & security, smart utilities).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For wireless mesh network market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the wireless mesh network market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of wireless mesh network market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for wireless mesh network market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of wireless mesh network market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for wireless mesh network market.

Major Companies: ABB Ltd., Aruba Networks, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Concentris Systems LLC., Digi International, eero LLC., Firetide, Inc., Fluidmesh Networks, LLC., Google LLC, Hype Labs, Inc., LumenRadio AB, Mesh Dynamics, Inc., Netgear, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Rajant Corporation, Ruckus Networks (ARRIS), StrixSystems, Synapse Wireless, Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Mesh Wi-Fi Appliances

o Platform

By Service:

o Network Planning & Consulting

o Deployment & Provisioning

o Managed Services

By Architecture:

o Client-based

o Infrastructure-based

o Hybrid

By Operating Frequency:

o Sub 1 GHz

o 4GHz

o 9 GHz

5 GHz

By Application:

o Smart Homes

o Video Streaming and VoIP

o Disaster Management & Public Safety

o Smart Mobility

o Surveillance & Security

o Smart Utilities

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Product

o North America, by Service

o North America, by Architecture

o North America, by Operating Frequency

o North America, by Application

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by Architecture

o Western Europe, by Operating Frequency

o Western Europe, by Application

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by Architecture

o Asia Pacific, by Operating Frequency

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by Architecture

o Eastern Europe, by Operating Frequency

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by Architecture

o Middle East, by Operating Frequency

o Middle East, by Application

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by Service

o Rest of the World, by Architecture

o Rest of the World, by Operating Frequency

o Rest of the World, by Application

