SERVICE PROCUREMENT MARKET 2020 GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES WITH TOP PLAYERS – SAP FIELDGLASS, DCR WORKFORCE, PRO UNLIMITED, PEOPLEFLUENT, PROVADE, PIXID, UPWORK, FIELD NATION, SUPERIOR GROUP

A recent report published by QMI on the service procurement market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of service procurement market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for service procurement during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in service procurement market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) SAP Fieldglass

2) Beeline

3) DCR Workforce

4) PRO Unlimited

5) PeopleFluent

6) Provade

7) PIXID

8) Upwork

9) Field Nation

10) WorkMarket

11) Superior Group

12) Enlighta

13) TargetRecruit

According to the report, the service procurement market has been segmented by solution (contingent workforce management, freelancer management, services governance, msa management), by service (deployment and integration, support and maintenance, consulting), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organization size(large enterprises, small & medium enterprises), industry vertical (banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom and it, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, government, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For service procurement market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the service procurement market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of service procurement market.

Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for service procurement market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of service procurement market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for service procurement market.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

o Contingent Workforce Management

o Freelancer Management

o Services Governance

o MSA Management

By Service:

o Deployment and Integration

o Support and Maintenance

o Consulting

By Deployment Type:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

o Banking

o Financial Services

o Insurance

o Telecom and IT

o Manufacturing

o Retail and Consumer goods

o Government

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Transportation and Logistics

o Energy and Utilities

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Solution

o North America, by Service

o North America, by Deployment Type

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Industry Vertical

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Solution

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by Deployment Type

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Industry Vertical

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Solution

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Type

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Industry Vertical

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Solution

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Type

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Industry Vertical

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Solution

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by Deployment Type

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Industry Vertical

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Solution

o Rest of the World, by Service

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Type

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Industry Vertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for service procurement market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in service procurement market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the service procurement market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of service procurement market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the service procurement market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the service procurement market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

