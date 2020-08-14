PUBLIC SAFETY ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 IS BOOMING WORLDWIDE WITH KEY PLAYERS | HEXAGON, IBM, CISCO, NEC, SAP, ESRI, SAS, NICE SYSTEMS, SPLUNK, VERINT SYSTEMS, HITACHI VANTARA, HAYSTAX

A recent report published by QMI on the public safety analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of public safety analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for public safety analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in public safety analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the public safety analytics market has been segmented by component (solution and service), by analytics type (predictive, prescriptive, and descriptive), by application (pattern recognition, incident detection, person of interest screening, surveillance), by deployment mode (on-premises and hosted), by industry vertical (law enforcement and intelligence agencies, border control (land, sea, and air), public transportation security, critical infrastructure security, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For public safety analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the public safety analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of public safety analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for public safety analytics market.

Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of public safety analytics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for public safety analytics market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Solution

o Service

By Analytics Type:

o Predictive

o Prescriptive

o Descriptive

By Application:

o Pattern Recognition

o Incident detection

o Person of Interest Screening

o Surveillance

By Deployment Mode:

o On-premises

o hosted

By Industry Vertical:

o Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

o Border Control

o Land

o Sea

o Air

o Public Transportation Security

o Critical Infrastructure Security

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Analytics Type

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Deployment Model

o North America, by Industry Vertical

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Analytics Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Deployment Model

o Western Europe, by Industry Vertical

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Analytics Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Model

o Asia Pacific, by Industry Vertical

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Analytics Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Model

o Eastern Europe, by Industry Vertical

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Analytics Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Deployment Model

o Middle East, by Industry Vertical

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Analytics Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Model

o Rest of the World, by Industry Vertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for public safety analytics market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in public safety analytics market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the public safety analytics market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of public safety analytics market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

