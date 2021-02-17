LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation known for hosting grassroots tournaments, announces Umar “Maru” Aswat as the new Tournament and Events Manager.

Umar “Maru” Aswat is most known for his admin work across top CS:GO esports events in the UK and internationally including BLAST, ESL, Insomnia, and epic.LAN among others. Umar will manage all tournaments and events at Rix.GG including a series of tournaments yet to be announced.

Rix.GG hires legendary tournament admin Umar “Maru” Aswat (PRNewsfoto/Rix.GG)

Jamie Lewis, CEO and Founder, said: “Umar is a British LAN legend and we’re extremely excited to have him fronting our tournament operations moving forward. Maru will be instrumental in ensuring all the Rix.GG tournaments are fair, competitive, and as smooth as possible, as well as a fun broadcast for everyone at home.”

Umar “Maru” Aswat, Tournament and Events Manager, said: “I’m very happy and excited to be the Tournament and Events Manager at Rix.GG. Life does work in mysterious ways. Having ‘retired’ from my duties over a year ago, I did not think I would ever have an opportunity to make a significant impact on grassroots esports.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey to get me to this position. I wouldn’t be here today without the support you have given to me over the years. Thank you to Rix.GG for entrusting me with this role and I’m really excited to begin this journey with you. Let’s start this new chapter!”

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK’s best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at

