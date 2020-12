The Lysosomal Storage Diseases Market To Reap Rewards By Reaching US$ 14.36 Billion, With Xx Technology At Its Disposal

Market Report Summary

Market – Lysosomal Storage Diseases Market

Market Value – US$ 14.36 Bn in 2026

Market CAGR Value – 10 % in 2026

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Get Sample Copy of This Report -> Click Here

Read Full Press Release Below

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market in a new report titled, “Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 14.36 Bn by 2026. In the report, Persistence Market Research analyzes the key factors and trends impacting the growth and performance of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3145

Company Profiles

Shire PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Actelion Ltd.

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3145

Drivers and trends influencing the market

An increasing diagnosis rate due to increasing awareness and financial incentives for orphan drug development to recover R&D costs is the primary factor fueling the growth of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market. Also, an increasing focus of major biopharmaceutical companies on the research and development of drugs for the treatment of rare diseases is expected to boost the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the number of treatment options currently in the pipeline is further expected to bolster revenue growth of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market during the forecast period.

However, heterogeneity of the disease leading to underdiagnoses of lysosomal storage diseases, lack of treatment options, and high cost of treatment are factors likely to hamper the growth of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Advent of therapies targeting neuropathic manifestations by crossing blood brain barrier (BBB) and therapies that overcome immune response and have better tissue selectivity will define the future landscape of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3145

Market forecast

The global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of Indication (Gaucher’s Diseases, Fabry Diseases, Pompe’s Syndrome, Mucopolysaccharidosis, Others); Type of Therapy (Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Substrate Reduction Therapy, Others); End User (Hospitals, Clinics); and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The Gaucher’s Diseases indication segment is estimated to account for 29.7% revenue share of the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market by 2016 end. The Enzyme Replacement Therapy segment was valued at US$ 4,833.8 Mn in 2015 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period to reach US$ 13.58 Bn by 2026 end.

The Hospitals end user segment is expected to witness 2.8X increase in revenue over the forecast period and is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 346.2 Mn in 2017 over 2016.

Among regions, Europe is expected to be the dominant regional market in the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market during the forecast period. The Europe market accounted for the highest revenue share of 34.8% and was valued at US$ 1,773.2 Mn in 2015; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second most lucrative market in the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market and is estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 159.6 Mn in 2017 over 2016.