The Examination and Surgical Gloves Market To Be In Conjunction With Growth At US$ 13 Billion

Examination and Surgical Gloves Market

Market Value – US$ 13 Bn in 2020–2030

Market CAGR Value – 7.6 % in 2020–2030

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

The use of examination and surgical gloves has increased due to rising awareness among healthcare workers regarding hygiene and health. Additionally, increasing risk of infections during surgeries and maternity care as well as hospital-acquired infections has led to the growing demand for surgical gloves.

The advent of minimally-invasive surgeries has fueled the demand for examination and surgical gloves among different end users, such as hospitals, office-based clinics, skilled nursing facilities, and diagnostic laboratories. With the growing elderly population, the incidence of infections and surgeries has increased tremendously. The demand for disposable gloves is being driven by their low cost when compared to reusable gloves.

According to the latest report published by PMR, the global examination and surgical gloves market is projected to account for over US$ 13 Bn, in terms of value, by 2030-end. The report further projects that, the examination and surgical gloves market will expand at a CAGR of around 8% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Examination and Surgical Gloves Market Study

The global examination and surgical gloves market is expected to progress at a significant rate, owing to the increased number of surgeries being performed across the world.

The examination gloves segment is expected to remain the most preferred product segment in market.

Leading players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures to further strengthen their market presence in regional and international markets.

North America is stipulated to account for one-third of the revenue share in the examination and surgical gloves market by the end of 2030 , while East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure.

, while East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure. The COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the use of protective gear more than ever. Surging demand from the healthcare sector to prevent further spread is aiding to the growth of the examination and surgical gloves market.

“Rising number of surgeries performed globally and increasing number of infectious disease are expected to propel the growth of the target market over the forecast period,” says a PMR analyst.

Acquisitions & Partnerships – Key Strategies of Market Players

Key players in the examination and surgical gloves market are focussed on strengthening their market position though the launch of new products and services. For instance, in 2019, Medline ramped up its production of isolex polyisoprene with the launch of new surgical gloves. In 2019, Trojan released new ‘Bare Skin’ surgical gloves.

Various players in the examination and surgical gloves market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in 2020, Medline acquired Médi-Sélect in Quebec, a leading distributor of surgical gloves in Canada.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the examination and surgical gloves market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030, on the basis of product (examination gloves, surgical gloves), usage (single use, reusable), raw material (natural rubber, nitrile rubber, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane), and distribution channel (institutional sale, retail sales), across seven key regions.