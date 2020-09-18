FOLIC ACID MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH & FORECAST TO 2028 | BASF, DSM, EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS

The Folic Acid Market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing demand for dietary supplements in the recent years. Increasing demand from applications including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages is expected to drive the growth of folic acid market. This market has witnessed number of key developments by major companies including BASF SE, DSM N.V., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical with focus on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions including Asia Pacific and Middle East have been among the high potential markets with high growth in some of the key economies.

A recent report published by QMI on Folic acid market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of Folic acid historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Folic acid during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Folic acid to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Folic acid-

Folic acid is the water-soluble type of vitamin B. It is used to treat some kinds of anemia triggered by deficiency of folic acid. It also aids in preventing heart disease and stroke. Folic acid plays a crucial role in boosting the growth of tissue, developing cells and developing a healthy brain. It plays a significant role in the division of the cells needed for the production of genetic material, the DNA. It is commonly used to prevent birth defects and improve the growth of the fetus. It also helps eliminate toxins from the body and thus keeps the skin safe and natural. Growing incidences of ailments and illnesses combined with increased understanding of folic acid’s health advantages are expected to increase demand for folic acid over the years to come.

Nutraceuticals for these products are the fastest increasing application segments. Several organizations of government and health, including the U.S. Preventive Task Force (USPSTF) recommended consumption of folic acid as a periodic supplement at a dose of 0.4 to 0.8 mg during childbirth to avoid birth defects. These projects from several government agencies have spurred product demand and use in nutraceutical products. This is because multiple unique biochemical responses and cell division metabolism processes require this product.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o High folic acid medicinal value

o Increasing demand for dietary supplements

o Increased consumer awareness of healthy food intake

o Insufficiency of raw materials

o Negative effects of high doses

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the folic acid market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe being some of major markets are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries. Some of the major economies in these regions include US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and so on.

Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in folic acid market during the forecast period. This demand is with regards to the growth of major Applications such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the world which includes South America and Africa has a strong market potential for folic acid. Global companies have increasingly made investments in these regions to reinforce their presence and to tap the potential market.

Key Development:

o DSM partnered with Merck in August 2014 to distribute its L-MTHF metafolin folate to the food supplement and food sectors.

Companies Covered:�BASF SE, DSM N.V., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medicamen Biotech Ltd

Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Tablets

Soft Gels

Lozenges

Others

By Source:

Vegetables

Fruits

Others

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Food & beverages

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Form

By Source

By Application

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Form

By Source

By Application

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Form

By Source

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Form

By Source

By Application

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Form

By Source

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Form

By Source

By Application

