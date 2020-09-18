PECTIN MARKET 2020 SIZE, SHARE, KEY PLAYERS, DEMAND GROWTH AND INDUSTRY FORECAST TO 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Pectin market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of Pectin historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Pectin during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Pectin to change their production and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Pectin-

Pectin is a polysaccharide that is naturally found in organic vegetables and other products. It is a soluble fiber obtained from the cell walls in plants. Pectin is found in many vegetables and plants however, the main sources of pectin are apples and citrus peels that are often found in powdered form commercially. It is used as an additive in many food applications.

The pectin market is segmented based on the function and application. It is divided into, stabilizer, thickener, fat replacer, gelling agent and others based on function. The use of pectin as a thickener is the most since a thickener is used for its properties in a variety of foods.

These are food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others based on the application. Pectin is widely used as an additive to foods and beverages. It is widely used in foods such as desserts, jams, and jellies whereas it is used in beverages to enhance pulp stability and juice mouth-feel. In pharmaceutical applications, the market is growing steadily, as it helps make water-binding agents and convert gels to fluids.

The APAC region is expected to grow for this market due to the changing lifestyles and increase the disposable income of the consumers, and also the heavy availability of the raw materials.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Changing consumer preferences

o Increasing demand for packaged foods

o Increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the pectin market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. This region has been witnessing many transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the pectin market during the forecast period. This demand is concerning the growth of major applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, others. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the pectin market. There has been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the pectin market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: FMC Corporation, Cargill Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Health, Herbstreith & Fox, CP Kelco, Devson Impex Private Limited, and Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd

