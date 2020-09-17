LATEST NEWS ON THE CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET | INTEL, COINBASE, BITGO, AND BINANCE

A recent report published by QMI on cryptocurrency market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of cryptocurrency market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for cryptocurrency during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of cryptocurrency to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the availability of the decentralized system and the absence of fees on transactions is expected to drive the growth of cryptocurrency market during the forecast period.

Cryptocurrency can be termed as a virtual currency that is used as a medium of exchange and transaction which is secured and has gained much popularity in today’s economic world. Most of the important transactions have now shifted to the use of cryptocurrency and a huge segment of the market is now shared by these currencies.

Growth in the number of digital transactions and the availability of a much-secured transaction through cryptocurrencies are the key factors for the growth of Global Cryptocurrency Market. The absence of interest rates or exchange rates on transactions has enabled it to gain worldwide recognition and has led many people to invest in this market. Many other benefits like protection from fraud, low fees, quick international transfers and non-regulation of transactions have led to the growth of the global cryptocurrency market.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o Secured transaction facilities

o Availability of decentralized system and absence of fees on transactions

o Unavailability of Government regulations

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For cryptocurrency market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the cryptocurrency market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of cryptocurrency market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for cryptocurrency market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of cryptocurrency market. The Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for cryptocurrency market.

By Application:

Remittance

Trading

E-commerce

Retail

Payment

Others

By Process:

Transaction

Mining

By Offering:

Hardware

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Wallet

Software

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Application

By Process

By Offering

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

By Application

By Process

By Offering

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Application

By Process

By Offering

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Application

By Process

By Offering

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Application

By Process

By Offering

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Application

By Process

By Offering

Companies:

Bitmain, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Ripple, Bitfury, Ethereum Foundation, CoinBase, BitGo, and Binance�

