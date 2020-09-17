This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Spark PlugsM Market.

According to the report the Spark Plugs Market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period. The stringent regulations and norms are given by the government regarding emissions and fuel efficiency. It is projected that the growing introduction of engine downsizing and transition towards electric vehicles will impede the global market for automotive spark.

Moreover, it is projected that the growing introduction of engine downsizing and transition towards electric vehicles will impede the global market for automotive spark and glow plugs. In addition, maintaining a balance between low cost, high performance and reliability of the spark and glow plugs are one of the market players ‘ common challenges to cope with.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., General Motors (ACDelco Corporation), NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch Gmbh, UCI-FramAutobrands (Autolite), Valeo, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH, MagnetiMarelli, and MSD Performance.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Market segmentation is based on material, type, application, and geography for the spark plugs. The segment of the material is divided into copper, platinum, and iridium. The market is classified according to application into the automobile, marine, industrial, and other sectors and by type, it comprises the Hot Spark Plug and Cold Spark Plug.

Based on the application, the automobile segment expected to dominate the market during the study period. This is due to a rise in the number of gasoline-powered passenger cars primarily in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA developing countries. Furthermore, the rising demand for natural gas-powered vehicles further boosts the growth of the spark plug market for automobiles.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. Asia-Pacific spark plug market among other regions is the most lucrative spark plug market due to an increase in vehicle numbers in China, India, and Japan.

Market growth is driven by the involvement of major car manufacturers in China and their continued commitment to invest in Asia-Pacific and an increase in the number of joint ventures with international brands.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for gasoline & natural gas generators due to increased industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Singapore, accelerating market growth.

With many multinational manufacturers based in these regions, North America and Western Europe were traditional markets for the automotive sector. In these regions, the automotive sector has been competitive in terms of technological advances and product shifts.

Some of the main influencing factors in this area have been the need for lightweight materials, cleaner pollution, and renewable fuels. The economy has also undergone a gradual recovery from recent decades of slowdowns. Some of these factors are expected to affect the dynamics of the North American and Western European spark plugs market during the forecast period.

The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain were some of the biggest economies for the region’s spark plugs market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Stringent regulations and norms by the government regarding emissions and fuel efficiency

o Growth of the automotive industry is driving the market

o The spark plug market in the Asia Pacific is most lucrative, owing to the rising number of vehicles in India, China, and Japan

o Increased fuel efficiency due to effective combustion improved by advanced spark plugs.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Hot Spark Plug

Cold Spark Plug

By Material:

Copper

Iridium

Platinum

By Application:

Automobile

Marine

Industrial

Others

Working Equipment

Brush Cutters

Scythes

Mowers

Saws

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Material

By Application

Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

By Type

By Material

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Material

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Material

By Application

