DIGITAL LOGISTICS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL ANALYSIS, GROWTH SIZE, SHARE, FORECASTS TRENDS 2020-2028

Digital Logistics Market

According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the Digital Logistics Market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing demand for automation and advanced analytic tools will boost the market of digital logistics in recent years. Increasing demand from applications including labor management, warehouse management, transportation management is expected to drive the digital logistics market to growth. This market has witnessed a number of key developments from major companies including IBM Corporation, DigiLogistics Technology Ltd., Mindtree, SAP SE, PartnerTech, Oracle, Hexaware Technologies and others with a focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions including Asia Pacific and Middle East were among the high-potential, high-growth markets in some key economies.

Digital logistics offers businesses efficiency, profitability and competitive advantages by improving supply chain management and delivering efficient solutions to customers. Digital logistics is primarily used to make different transportation, distribution, labor, and resource management decisions. Digital logistics allows companies and logistics supply chain applications to coordinate with labor management systems, transportation systems, and warehouse to authorize new process models and ensure excellence is achieved. Digital logistics ensures that orders, inventories, and shipments are checked end-to-end across the supply chain. It lowers network-wide stock levels, increases customer satisfaction and dynamically responds to logistics matters.

Increasing penetration of digital technologies and systems such as radio frequency identification, electronic data interchange, and others, is boosting the market of digital logistics. The digital logistics market is growing prominently due to the next generation of cloud service.

Strategic Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Efficiency in operations and customer engagement segments

o Increases employee retention and work productivity through advanced labor management solutions

o Lack of digital infrastructure, privacy issues, and security threats could hamper the market growth

o Optimization of supply chain operations by incorporating automation and advanced analytic tools will boost the market of digital logistics

Insights about regional distribution of market:

By region, the digital logistics market is estimated to be dominated by North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. With technological advancements and a cluster of global companies operating in these regions, these regions hold key to the growth and development of the digital logistics market during the forecast period. Most of the leading companies have operations in these regions to cater to the potential end users in the respective region.

The North America digital logistics market is further segmented by US, Canada, and Mexico, whereas Germany, UK, France, Italy are estimated to be some of the major markets in Western Europe. Asia Pacific region is segmented by China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are estimated to be potential markets with growing demand during the forecast period. Major countries in these regions include Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and others.

Companies Covered: IBM Corporation, DigiLogistics Technology Ltd., Mindtree, SAP SE, PartnerTech, Oracle, Hexaware Technologies, Advantech Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS LOGITECH Corporation, DSV, Digistics, Syntel, Inc., REICHHART Logistics Group, Speys Oy, Tech Mahindra Limited, Digital Logistics, STAR COOPERATION GmbH, Digital Logistics Group Ltd., JDA SOFTWARE PVT. LTD., UTI WORLDWIDE INC., SAP AG, HCL Technologies Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Market Segmentation:

By System:

o Information Integrated System

o Electronic Data Interchange System

o Database Management System

o Fleet Management

o Order Management System

o Tracking & Monitoring System

By Service:

o System Integration

o Consulting

o Others

By Application:

o Labor Management

o Warehouse Management

o Transport Management

By Industry Vertical:

o Retail

o Banking

o Financial Services and Insurance

o Aerospace and defense

o Healthcare

o Public Sector

o IT and Telecom

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By System

o By Service

o By Application

o By Industry Vertical

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Western Europe)

o By System

o By Service

o By Application

o By Industry Vertical

o Eastern Europe (Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By System

o By Service

o By Application

o By Industry Vertical

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand)

o By System

o By Service

o By Application

o By Industry Vertical

o Middle East

o By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

o By System

o By Service

o By Application

o By Industry Vertical

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Africa, South America, Rest of the World)

o By System

o By Service

o By Application

o By Industry Vertical

