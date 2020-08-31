PRECISION VITICULTURE MARKET: A LATEST RESEARCH REPORT TO SHARE MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS, 2016-2028 | JOHN DEERE, TRIMBLE AGRICULTURE, DEVERON UAS

Government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques is expected to drive the growth of precision viticulture market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Precision viticulture is a scientific technique used by large wineries to manage large vineyard areas. It identifies and maintains variability within vineyards, improve vineyard performance, and maximizing grape yield and quality while minimizing environmental impact and risk. Precision viticulture depends on new and emerging technologies such as satellite and remote sensing, geographic information system and global positioning system, and meteorological and environmental sensors.

Segment Analysis:

The global precision viticulture market has been segmented based on product into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the market has been segmented into weather tracking & forecasting, farm labor management, yield monitoring, field mapping, irrigation management, financial management, and others.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques

o Increase in demand for high-quality grapes

o Increase in farm efficiency and productivity

Regional Analysis:

This report segments the precision viticulture market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions for the precision viticulture market during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in the Food & Agricultural sector. The use of the latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for the precision viticulture market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for precision viticulture during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the precision viticulture market. The Middle East and the rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the precision viticulture market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Trimble, John Deere, Topcon, Deveron UAS, Teejeet Technologies, Aha Viticulture, AG Leader Technology, Esri Australia, Ateknea Solutions, Groupe ICV, Quantislabs, Terranis, Tracmap

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Guidance System

By Application:

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Irrigation Management

Financial Management

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

