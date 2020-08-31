RELEASE LINERS MARKET PRODUCTION ANALYSIS AND GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET PERFORMANCE FORECAST TO 2028 | MONDI GROUP, 3M, SAPPI, LOPAREX

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Release Liners Market.

According to the report the Release Liners Market is anticipated to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Products, Electronics during the forecast period.

Release liners are paper or plastic-based sheets that are applied during the manufacturing process to avoid premature adhering of sticky substances. They are coated with release agents on one side or both sides. The increasing demand for labelling applications across the value chain of all the industries is a key factor in the growth of release liners. Release liners are also used in the healthcare industry for hygiene activities against contaminations. Automotive is another key end user of release liners.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Based on material, the release liners market has been segmented into silicone-based or non-silicone based. The silicone-based release liners market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Based on liner substrate type, this market has been segmented into polyolefin coated paper, clay-coated paper, glassine/calendered kraft paper, films, and others. Based on technology, this market has been segmented into glue applied, sleeving, pressure-sensitive, in-mold, and others. Major application areas of release liners include pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, hygiene, industrial, graphics, and others. Major industries where release liners are used -include food & beverages, healthcare, automotive, consumer products, electronics, and others.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing the application base of labeling across the value chain of all industries

o Growing importance of linerless labels to pose a challenge

o Growing demand for film-based liners in the healthcare sector

Regional Analysis:

The release liners market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for release liners�market�during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater various industries and development of packaging solutions is key to the growth of the release liners market in this region.

In addition to this development of cold chain systems to cater perishable goods and government regulations on packaging waste disposal is also governing the demand for release liners market in this region. Major industries in these regions are estimated to be food & beverages, healthcare, automotive, consumer products, and electronics. The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is key to the demand for the release liners market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Release Liners Market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global Release Liners Market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Mondi Group, The 3M Company, Ahlstrom Limited, Linetec Corporation, Sappi Limited, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Eastmen Chemical Company, UPM, Loparex, and Gascogne�

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

By Liner Substrate Type:

Polyolefin Coated Paper

Clay Coated Paper

Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper

Films

Others

By Technology:

Glue Applied

Sleeving

Pressure Sensitive

In-Mold

Others

By Application:

Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

Labels

Hygiene

Industrial

Graphics

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Products

Electronics

Others

