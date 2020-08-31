POLYVINYL CHLORIDE MARKET 2020 BY TOP MANUFACTURERS, REGIONS, APPLICATION, SIZE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, FORECAST, 2020 TO 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Polyvinyl Chloride market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of Polyvinyl Chloride market, historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Polyvinyl Chloride during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Polyvinyl Chloride to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyvinyl Chloride is frequently referred to as PVC and is a polymer form generally produced following polypropylene and polyethylene. It is considered to be one of the polymers most commonly produced. Due to its operating productivity and profitability, polyvinyl chloride is preferred to standard products such as copper, iron or wood in several applications. The purest type of polyvinyl chloride in tetrahydrofuran, while insoluble in alcohol, is brittle strong, white, and marginally resolvable. It can be produced with the addition of phthalates and plasticizers to be soft and flexible.

Polyvinyl chloride is used in the smooth and flexible form in plumbing and expandable products, electrical cable insulation and other uses that can replace rubber. Polyvinyl chloride has elevated automated characteristics and rigidity, enhancing molecular encumbrance and continuously reducing the temperature with increasing. As its heat resistance is poor, polyvinyl chloride decomposes at high temperatures. However, it has increased insulation features, but its property of electrical insulation is less essential for non-polymers owing to its elevated polarity.

PVC is used for packaging purposes such as packaging of medical devices & devices, sleeving of bottles and packaging of electronic and other consumer goods. Growing packaging industry, predominantly plastic packaging, is expected to have a favorable perspective.

Due to its flexibility and heat resistance characteristics, PVC is used in wires & cables for insulation reasons. As a consequence, the growing construction industry in developing nations around the globe improves demand for electrification wires and cables.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Construction industry’s rising demand

o High use of plastics to reduce the weight of vehicles and improve fuel economy

o Dangerous human and environmental impact

Insights about regional distribution of market-

Based on region, the polyvinyl chloride market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the polyvinyl chloride market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Building & Construction, and others. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the polyvinyl chloride market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the polyvinyl chloride market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: China National Chemical Corporation, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd, Kem One SAS, Westlake Chemical Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Rigid PVC

o Flexible PVC

o Low-smoke PVC

o Chlorinated PVC

By Stabilizer:

o Calcium-based Stabilizer

o Lead-based Stabilizer

o Tin-based Stabilizer

o Barium-based Stabilizer

By Application:

o Pipes & Fittings

o Film & Sheets

o Wire & Cables

o Bottles

o Profiles

o Hoses & Tubing

By End-use Industry:

o Building & Construction

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Packaging, Footwear

o Healthcare, and Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Stabilizer

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Stabilizer

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Stabilizer

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Stabilizer

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Stabilizer

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Stabilizer

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

