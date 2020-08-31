NANO COATINGS MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, AND ANALYSIS BY 2028

According to the report by Quince Market Insights, the Nano Coatings Market is expected to promise high growth owing to the rapid growth of the automotive industry in recent years. Increasing demand from end-use industries including electronics, energy, food & packaging, construction, marine industry, military & defense, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare is expected to drive the growth of the market.

For more information, download sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-43847?utm_source=PF%SA

Nano coating is a hydrophobic (water repellent), oleophobic (oil repellent) surface layer that resists water, oil, dirt, and other dry particles. It helps to enhance the outdoor durability, hardness, and flexibility of an object. Nano coating is a powerful coating than traditional coatings; it only reduces surface roughness up to 1 ?m while other coatings reduce up to 5 ?m. However, the emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) during the use of nanocoatings and fluctuation in prices of raw materials can hamper the growth of the market.

Understanding the significance and uses of nano coatings

The global nano coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market has been segmented into anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, easy-to-clean & anti-fouling, self-cleaning, anti-icing & deicing, anti-corrosion, conductive, UV, abrasion & wear-resistant, and others. Anti-fingerprint nano coatings reduce the visibility of fingerprints on a coated surface which maintains the thickness of the coating film. Nano coatings are widely used in many industries including electronics, energy, food & packaging, construction, marine, military & defence, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Nano coatings are expected to witness high demand from the automotive industry as the use of different types of nano coatings is increasing.

The Asia Pacific is an increasing market for nano-coatings. In the automotive industry, nano coatings are increasingly being used in place of several types of waxes.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o The rapid growth of the automotive industry

o Increasing use to maintain a clean, hygienic environment in hospitals

Regional distribution and potential areas for growth

Based on region, the nano coatings market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. This region has been witnessing a number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries. The preference towards bio-based feedstock has been instrumental in the development of the green alternatives in these regions. In addition, regulatory bodies have imposed strict guidelines because of environmental concerns and potential health hazards due to exposures. This has been more instrumental in the competitive Western Europe region. Some of these regions ‘ major economies include the US, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain and so on.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-43847?utm_source=PF%SA

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the nano coatings market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries such as electronics, energy, food & packaging, construction, marine industry, military & defense, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on. Middle East includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, and so on. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the nano coatings market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the nano coatings market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: ACTnano, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc, Nanogate AG, I-CanNano, and SCHOTT AG

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Anti-fingerprint

o Antimicrobial

o Easy-to-Clean & Anti-Fouling

o Self-Cleaning

o Anti-Icing & Deicing

o Anti-Corrosion

o Conductive

o UV

o Abrasion & Wear Resistant

o Others

By End-use Industry:

o Electronics

o Energy, Food & Packaging

o Construction

o Marine Industry

o Military & Defense

o Automotive

o Aerospace

o Healthcare

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By End-use Industry

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By End-use Industry

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By End-use Industry

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By End-use Industry

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By End-use Industry

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By End-use Industry

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557+1 208 405 2835 +4 1444 39 0986

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.