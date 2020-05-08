The Air Pollution Drastically Drops During Coronavirus Closures

As Coronavirus goes on, causing consequential respiratory disease across the world, nations have taken severe measures to prevent the spread of this pandemic. The outcomes on emissions are still clear from the space. Some compounds in the atmosphere have been monitored by the European Space Agency (ESA) Copernicus network and are vital as far as climate and human health is concerned. One of these compounds is nitrogen dioxide. In a recent analysis by Copernicus data, one of the outcomes of the COVID-19 shutdown measures is the cutting down of nitrogen dioxide emissions such that some nations are slashing them by half.

You can vividly see these significant cuts in a new pair of the map that contrast the baseline data. The data that was compared includes the one that was collected in April and March 2019, with the new information that was gathered between mid-March and mid-April 2020. When the latter began, the majority of the European nations were urging their citizens to stay at home to help in reducing the spread of the disease.

The comparison maps show a stunning decrease in nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere over urban areas. Paris’s levels of nitrogen dioxide go down to almost 55%, while Milan, Rome, and Madrid are approaching a 50% decrease in comparison to normal. According to a statement by ESA, these data are accurate and correct to within 15%. The same air pollution reduction has been recorded in other regions of the world, including China, Italy, and the United States of America.

The substantial decrease in nitrogen dioxide in the entire globe cannot necessarily be associated with the measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus spread. This is because the prevalence of the chemicals on the air varies every day depending on the weather. However, the compound is purely produced by the trucks, cars, factories as well as power plants, which might be affected by the coronavirus containment measures and hence the gradual reduction of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere.

In a statement released by the European Space Agency (ESA), they are working on the same analyses for more cities in the northern region, where nitrogen dioxide levels vary more gradually depending on the weather. According to the data gathered by the Johns Hopkins University, more than two million people in the whole world has been infected with the coronavirus-spread disease COVID-19.

