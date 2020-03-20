Criticism hits the production and use of silent hybrid and electric cars

It is estimated that close to 35% of low vision and blind pedestrians have had close shaves with electric vehicles. Advocate groups that stand for the blind and vision-impaired persons have revived their call for better regulations when it comes to the regulations that govern electric cars. Their main plea has been on the issue of the silence of these motors, which have been sighted to adversely affect most of their members, pedestrians.

From a report that they submitted to the south wales government by vision Australia, it is estimated that these pedestrians have encountered unpleasant experiences with these silent trains. They estimate that one in three of the blind or low-vision pedestrians is likely to experience such an unfriendly encounter with the quiet vehicles. Their suggestion hs been the use of an alert system that will make noise when traveling to a speed exceeding 20km/h. acoustic vehicle alerting system is one of their significant suggestions that must be fitted in hybrid and electric cars.

Support has been given by the Australian government, which intends to create regulations to oversee the addition and implementation of these AVAS systems. It also pointed out that the decision would put those vehicles in their country close to the ones used in the European Union and the United States. The safety of the blind and low vision persons will thus have been improved on the roads.

Vision Australia has published reports showing that 35% of blind and low vision persons have suffered such traumatizing experiences with these electric cars. It has been therefore taken seriously as this number is likely to grow if there are no regulations being made to cut the problem from growing. Manufacturers of these electric vehicles under the electric vehicle council have adhered to these regulations as the impact is alarmingly increasing. One of their brands to have this AVAS hardware has been the Nissan Leaf.

Research, however, indicated that a considerable number of vehicles that are being produced do not have this hardware. Caradvice showed that the absence of this simple but vital hardware is set to pose a greater challenge as the supply and use of these electric vehicles increases in Australia. The manufacturers of these units in Australia should follow the example of Europe and the United States. Europe requires this implementation to have taken place by 2021, while the United States requires the same to have taken place by 2020.

