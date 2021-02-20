Marie Maybou melts snow on the kitchen stove in Austin, Texas. Marie Maybou melts snow on the kitchen stove to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running, on Feb. 19, 2021 in

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Texas as the state reels from a severe winter storm that initially left millions of people without power amid freezing temperatures.

Biden’s action makes federal funding available to communities across 77 counties, including hard-hit Harris County, where Houston is located. Additional disaster designations may be made after further damage assessments, the White House said Saturday morning in a statement.

During their last meeting ahead of the winter storm that left millions of Texans without electricity and potable water for days on end, top officials at the state electric grid operator spent less than one minute discussing the impending storm and whether the state was prepared.

Bill Magness, president and chief executive officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, spoke briefly about the winter weather during his report to the board at the Feb. 9 meeting, the only mention of the incoming storm during the public portion of the virtual meeting, which spanned two hours, 28 minutes.

Magness spoke about the approaching cold front for about 40 seconds:

“It is actually going to be winter here pretty soon. As those of you in Texas know, we do have a cold front coming this way. We’ll probably see our winter peak later this week or in the very early part of next week. And Operations has issued an operating condition notice just to make sure everyone is up to speed with their winterization and we’re ready for the several days of pretty frigid temperatures to come our way.

“So more on that in the next couple of days, but it does look like we’ll have a little bit of winter weather to contend with during the course of the rest of this week. We do have a cold front coming this way.”

More:Explaining Austin’s power outages amid an unprecedented cold snap

More:Is ERCOT a government agency? Answers to 5 questions about the group that operates Texas’ power grid.

Millions without power

When the front arrived, it brought subfreezing temperatures, ice and snow. On Sunday evening, major generation units begin failing in rapid succession, and early Monday morning, operators at ERCOT ordered a series of rolling blackouts intended to protect the electric grid from a catastrophic failure that could have lasted for months.

But instead of rolling blackouts, millions of Texans were left without power for days. ERCOT on Friday ended its emergency conditions and reported that operations had “returned to normal,” five days after the blackouts started.

Your stories live here.

Fuel your hometown passion and plug into the stories that define it.

Create Account

ERCOT has come under fire from state leaders and residents alike. Gov. Greg Abbott designated reform of the operator as an emergency item for lawmakers to tackle during this year’s legislative session, in addition to power system winterization.

More:Abbott: ‘I’m taking responsibility for the current status of ERCOT’

As recently as one month ago, operators at ERCOT offered a positive assessment about the preparedness of Texas power plants for winter storms, according to an American-Statesman report.

In an Extreme Weather Reliability Assessment filed Jan. 15 with the Texas Public Utility Commission, ERCOT wrote that a “review of plants indicates that the majority of plants are following their weatherization plans.”

Pete Warnken, ERCOT’s manager of resource adequacy, said in the council’s Seasonal Assessment for Resource Adequacy prepared in November: “We studied a range of potential risks under both normal and extreme conditions … and believe there is sufficient generation to adequately serve our customers.”

“I thank President Biden for his assistance as we respond to impacts of winter weather across our state,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “While this partial approval is an important first step, Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible Texans have access to the relief they need.”

As of Saturday, about 74,000 power outages were reported across the state, according to tracking website poweroutage.us.

The latest on the storm:

Boil water notices remain in effect across 189 counties after more than 1,300 public water systems have reported disruptions in service due to the weather, affecting more than 15.1 million people, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said in a statement Saturday early morning.

At least 22 people in Texas have died in connection to the winter storm, 11 of them in weather-related car accidents and at least five others died due to cold exposure.

The Texas National Guard has been deployed across the state to conduct welfare checks and assist local authorities in helping those in need find a local warming station, according to Abbott. On Friday night, guardsmen delivered 28,000 water bottles to Austin for Texans still without access to drinking water

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has helped raise $3.2 million for relief efforts as of Friday night for Texans in need, she said in a press conference Saturday morning alongside Rep. Sylvia Garcia and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrats who represent Houston.

Biden said Friday he plans to visit the state next week if it doesn’t create “a burden.”

His major disaster declaration unlocks grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, the White House said in Saturday’s statement.

It also includes federal aid for eligible local government offices and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Image: Marie Maybou melts snow on the kitchen stove in Austin, Texas.

Marie Maybou melts snow on the kitchen stove to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running, on Feb. 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“The funds provided under the Major Disaster Declaration may provide crucial assistance to Texans as they begin to repair their homes and address property damage,” Abbott said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has helped raise $3.2 million for relief efforts as of Friday night for Texans in need, she said in a press conference Saturday morning alongside Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrats who represent Houston.

The lawmakers distributed supplies to help the millions of Texans lacking basic necessities in the wake of the record-breaking winter storm that has left at least 46 dead in 10 states, the majority in Texas.

“I think this shows that New York stands with you, but the whole country stands with you,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Acting FEMA Administrator Robert Fenton named Jerry Thomas as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

“Texans do not want to go through this again. They want accountability. They want to know why the system failed and quite frankly, almost broke,” Garcia said Saturday morning

