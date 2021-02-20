Categories COVID-19 Industry Impact The residency of some board members, including the two new leaders, faced scrutiny this week from state lawmakers. Five of the 15 Post author By mark holers Post date February 20, 2021 https://primefeed.in/ ← probably see our winter peak later this week or in the very early part of next week. And Operations has issued an operating condition → Marie Maybou melts snow on the kitchen stove in Austin, Texas. Marie Maybou melts snow on the kitchen stove to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running, on Feb. 19, 2021 in