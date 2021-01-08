Digital IC Market Demand Analytics, Top Companies, COVID 19 Analysis,Types, Application, Growth Drivers, Size, Share and Industry Analysis Forecast 2023

The integrated circuit is an electronic circuit array that is formed by fabrication of different electrical and electronic components like resistors, capacitors, transistors and others on a semiconductor wafer that performs operations equivalent to a large discrete electronic circuit.

The integrate circuit that operates only at a few defined levels of signal amplitude are the digital ICs. These Digital Ics are designed by using multiple number of digital logic gates, multiplexers, flip flops and other electronic components of circuits. There are different types of digital ICs such as power ICs, interface ICs, logic ICs, Memory ICs among others.

The digital IC market is growing rapidly. High development in the field of technology and heavy investment in the development of new product by the key players is driving the global market whereas the major challenge identified in the market is miniaturization of electronic devices. For the purpose of this study, the global digital IC market has been segmented on the basis of component, Raw Material, End-User and region.

The global Digital IC market is expected to grow at USD 387.82 million by the end of year 2023 with 7.64% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

The prominent players in the market of Digital IC market are – Samsung Corporation (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Taiwan), Texas Instruments Inc (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products Inc (U.S.),Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany), Skyworks Solutions, Inc (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netehrlands), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland) , Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), SK Hynix, Inc (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc (U.S.), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), and Nvidia Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Future Analysis

The Global digital IC market is expected to witness rapid growth in the demand in next couple of years. The global digital IC market is divided into four major geographies, namely America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow positively during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The primary driving factors for this growth are increasing technological adoption and huge opportunities across industry verticals in the APAC countries, especially in South Korea, India, Japan, and China.

