Asia Pacific Dairy Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand and Consumption in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Dairy Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast Increase (2020): 5%

The Asia Pacific dairy market is expected to exhibit a healthy growth in the forecast period of 2020-2025, driven by the rising demand and consumption of dairy products in the region. With an increased concern for rising health conditions like heart diseases and cancer, more and more people are shifting towards healthier food options. Dairy is a rich source of calcium and protein, along with other vital nutrients. This, in turn, has propelled the growth of the Asia Pacific dairy market. Rising disposable incomes, as well as rapid urbanisation in the region, are expected to drive the market forward in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dairy products are the food products produced from or containing the milk of mammals. The primary sources are mammals such as cattle, goats, sheep, and camels. These products can be broadly divided into drinking milk products, butter, cheese, yoghurt, and others. Also, they offer numerous health benefits like boosting metabolism, reducing body pain, and minimising the risk of heart diseases, to name a few.

By product, the market is divided into:

• Bulk Raw Milk

• Butter

• Non-Fat Dry Milk

• Skim Milk Powder

• Dry Whole Milk

• Dry Buttermilk

• Natural Cheeses other than Cottage Cheese

• American Cheese

• Italian Cheese

• Swiss Cheese

• Other (Specialty) Cheeses

• Cottage Cheese

• Sour Cream

• Packaged Fluid Milk Products

• Yoghurt

• Dry Whey Products

• Whey Protein Concentrates and Isolates

• Lactose

Bulk raw milk is the highest consumed dairy product in the Asia Pacific.

The major countries for the product included in the regional market are:

• China

• India

• South East Asia

• Japan

• Australasia

• Others

China leads the market share in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Trends

The growing health concerns among people have forced the shift towards dairy products, propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific dairy market. China is leading the front, closely followed by emerging countries like India and the Philippines. The ingrained consumption of dairy products in countries like Pakistan and India is expected to provide impetus to the market growth. The increased demand for healthy and nutritional dairy proteins, coupled with the rising disposable incomes, is responsible for the Asia Pacific dairy market growth. Moreover, the growth in government spending and an increase in technological advancements across the region have provided further impetus for the Asia Pacific market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestlé USA, Inc (OTCMKTS: NSRGY), Dean Foods Company (OTCMKTS: DFODQ), Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS: DANOY), Dairy Farmers of America, Land O’Lakes, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), Schreiber Foods Inc., and California Dairies, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

