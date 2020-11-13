Global Plasticisers Market to be Driven by the Introduction of Bio-Based Plasticisers in the Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Plasticisers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global plasticisers market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 3.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 23 Billion

North America to be a significant market for plasticisers due to the thriving chemical, healthcare, and packaging industries in the region. Europe is also expected to witness a steady growth within the market due to its growing manufacturing and healthcare industries. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific plasticisers market is being driven by factors like changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, and others. Western Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific are, thus, the major markets for the global plasticisers industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Plasticisers are odourless and colourless liquids, which are added to plastics in order to soften the plastic for more flexibility and resilience and better handling. They are available in over 300 varieties, out of which 50-100 are used commercially. They are largely used in construction, automotive, and wire and cable industries.

By type, the market is divided into:

• Phthalate Esters

• DOP

• DINP/DIDP/DPHP

• Aliphatic Dibasic Acid Esters

• Benzoate

• Trimellitate

• Polyesters

• Bio-Based Plasticisers

• Others

On the basis of application, the industry is categorised into:

• Film and Sheet

• Flooring and Walls

• Wire and Cable

• Coated Fabrics

• Consumer Goods

• Others

The major regions in the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global plasticisers market is currently being driven by the introduction of bio-based plasticisers, which are made from vegetable raw materials and are used as a replacement for petroleum-based plasticisers. The plasticisers market is witnessing a rising demand for biodegradable, secure, and non-phthalate-based plasticisers from the end-users. However, the rising awareness about the toxic levels of plasticisers is leading to decreased demands across the world, although it is still largely being used as food packaging material and in medical products. In the forecast period, the emerging trend of eco-friendly bio-based plasticisers is likely to facilitate the demand growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), Arkema Group Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), LG Chem (KRX: 051910), Ineos AG, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

