Global Pine Bark Extract Market to be Driven by the Growing Health Awareness and the Rising Demand for Herbal Supplements in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pine Bark Extract Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pine bark extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6% (Global Proanthocyanidins Market)

As pine barks have an active chemical constituent known as oligomeric proanthocyanidins, its global demand as a dietary supplement has seen a significant rise. Oligomeric proanthocyanidins are famously known for their properties beneficial for vascular health. The pine bark extract can be consumed as capsules, powder, tablets, and more. As the application of pine bark extract in the health supplement sectors increases, the global pine bark extract demand is witnessing a growth. The pine bark extract is also expected to witness a rising demand from the cosmetics industry due to its organic nature and beneficial properties. Since it has powerful antioxidants, it can be used to make anti-ageing creams and other cosmetics products in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pine bark extracts are made from extracts of Pinus Massoniana. These extracts possess healing properties and have been traditionally used for healing since the ancient times in order to treat scurvy. Pine bark is a rich source of an active compound known as oligomeric proanthocynanidins (OPC), which is a free radical-scavenging polyphenolic flavonoid constituent, which is rich with both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and helps treat various ailments.

By form, the market is divided into:

• Liquid Extract

• Powder Extract

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

• Health Supplements

• Food Additives

• Cosmetics

• Others

By distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Retail

• Online

• Others

The major regions in the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

With the increasing health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in botanic or herbal supplements, the global pine bark extract market is witnessing a rising demand. The market growth is also facilitated by the research and development activities in the field leading to the development of new innovative product launches by the manufacturers. The thriving retail sector, growing per capita expenditures on cosmetics, increased living standards, growing population of vegans, and the increasing demand for natural food additives are anticipated to be some of the factors which will catalyse the growth of the pine bark extracts market globally in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Source Naturals Inc (BOM: 531398), InVite Health, NOW Health Group. Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc. (NYSE: HLF), and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

