Global Display Device Market to be Driven by the Rising Usage of Consumer Electronics in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Display Device Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global display device market, assessing the market based on its segments like display types, technologies, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 132 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5.5%

The display device market is being driven by the increase in the usage of consumer electronics. The increased utilisation of electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more, have significantly facilitated the industry’s growth. The upcoming innovations in the display device industry have further facilitated the industrial growth with innovations like AMOLED display and 3-D touch sensitivity. The growth of the market is likely to be facilitated with more such innovations like in-screen scanners or in-screen cameras. The key players in the global display device market are now focusing on the growth of micro-display technology, which is likely to drive the global market growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A display device is an output device that can present information in visual or tactile form. The display is called an electronic display when the electrical signals are used for the input and output of the information.

On the basis of display type, the market is segmented into:

• Flat Panel

• Flexible Panel

• Transparent Panel

Based on technology, the industry is divided into:

• LCD

• LED

• OLED

• AMOLED

• E-Paper

• Others

The market can be segmented on the basis of application into:

• Television

• Smartphones and Tablets

• Smart Wearable

• PC and Laptop

• Automotive

• Digital Signage

• Others

By end use, the industry can be categorised into:

• Residential

• Large Enterprises

• Small Medium

The major regions in the market are:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing usage of electrical devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more have been the driving forces behind the increasing demand for display devices. The sky-rocketing demand for better display devices in the field of entertainment and gaming have further boosted the demand. With innovations like Super AMOLED-display technology and LED display technology, the market has further attracted many consumers from across the globe. The advancements like 3-D touch and feather touch have also propelled the market growth in the past and will continue to do so in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930), LG Display Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930), Panasonic Corporation (KRX: 005930), Toshiba Corporation (OTCMKTS: TOSYY), TCL Technology Group Corp (SHE: 000100), and Sharp Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHCAY), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

