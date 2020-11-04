Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Advanced Treatment Methods for Pain Management in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global shock wave therapy device market, assessing the market based on its segments like technologies, modalities, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/shock-wave-therapy-device-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6%

The shock wave therapy device market is being driven by the growing demand for non-invasive and convenient medical procedures and growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of pain killers on health. This is further supported by the rising incidences of bone related disorders among the growing geriatric population. The sedentary lifestyle is resulting in the increased prevalence of chronic muscular and tendon disorders, and back and neck pain. The rising disposable incomes and growing demand for physiotherapy, orthopaedics, and sports medicine have significantly aided the market growth. Over the forecast period, the rising demand for advanced treatment methods and the development of healthcare infrastructures are expected to significantly boost the market growth.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/shock-wave-therapy-device-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Shock wave therapy devices are the medical devices utilised to perform shockwave therapy. Shockwave therapy is used in pain management. It helps to treat a patient suffering from injury or pain resulting from illness. The purpose of this therapy is to trigger the body’s own natural healing response without the use of painkillers.

By technology, the shock wave therapy device industry can be segmented into:

• Focused

• Electromagnetic

• Electrohydraulic

• Piezoelectric

• Radial or Ballistic

• Combined

The industry can be bifurcated based on modality into:

• Portable

• Fixed

Based on application, the industry can be divided into:

• Orthopaedic

• Cardiology

• Erectile Dysfunction

• Urology

• Others

On the basis of end use, the industry is categorised into

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Rehab Centres

• Others

North America dominates the shock wave therapy device market globally. The other major regional markets include:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global shock wave therapy device market is expected to be driven by the growing preference for technologically advanced treatment methods and the improving healthcare facilities. This will be further supported by the growing R&D activities, rising demand for hassle-free treatment options, and the increasing adoption of patient centric approach. The medical equipment manufacturers, such as BTL Medical Technologies s.r.o., are focusing on providing shock wave therapy devices with touch operation, along with therapeutic encyclopaedia with colour anatomical images and user-defined protocols for experienced users, thus, making the handling and use of these devices easy for any therapist. Moreover, the growing urbanisation and rising government investments to develop healthcare infrastructures in emerging nations of the Asia Pacific will further contribute to the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BTL Medical Technologies s.r.o., Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Electro Medical Systems S.A., Storz Medical AG, and Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com