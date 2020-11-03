Global Ethyleneamines Market to be Driven by the Expanding Applications of the Product Across the Major End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ethyleneamines Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ethyleneamines market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 1.8 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 2.4 billion

Ethyleneamines are utilised to produce various crop protection products. The ethyleneamines market is being driven by the growth of the agrochemicals industry, which is one of the major consumers of ethyleneamines. Ethylenediamine (EDA), one of the significant types of ethyleneamines, is widely used in the production of macozeb, a fungicide, as well as in the production of imidacloprid, the most widely used insecticide across the globe. The growing focus to strengthen the agricultural sector and fulfill the rising demand for food across the globe is propelling the market growth. Over the forecast period, the expanding applications of the product in various industries, such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment, among others, is expected to significantly boost the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ethyleneamines, the colourless substances with low-viscosity, are a class of amine compounds, which form ethylene (-CH2CH2-) linkages between amine groups. They have a fishy amine odour and are primarily used as an intermediate in the production of various chemicals and other products.

By type, the ethyleneamines industry can be segmented into:

• Ethylenediamene (EDA)

• Diethylenetriamine (DETA)

• Triethylenetetramine (TETA)

• Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA)

• Aminoethylpiperazine (AEP-HP)

• Others

Based on application, the industry can be divided into:

• Agrochemicals

• Automotive

• Adhesives, Paints, and Resins

• Paper and Pulp

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Oil and Gas

• Textile Chemicals

• Water Treatment

• Others

The regional markets for ethyleneamines include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global ethyleneamines market is expected to be driven by the growing utilisation of the product across the major end use sectors, particularly agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. The adoption of modern farming methods and the rising demand for crop protection products are aiding the industry. This will be further supported by the favourable government investments to enhance the agricultural sector. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for pharmaceuticals across the globe, which is expected to significantly drive the demand for ethyleneamines. Meanwhile, the growth of the packaging sector in the emerging nations of the Asia Pacific will further contribute to the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Huntsman International LLC (NYSE: HUN), Tosoh Corporation (TYO: 4042), Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Delamine B.V., and Diamines and Chemicals Limited (BOM: 500120), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

