Global Invert Sugar Syrups Market to be Driven by the Rising Health Awareness and Favourable Government Policies in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Invert Sugar Syrups Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global invert sugar syrups market, assessing the market based on its segments like sources, types, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5% (Global Invert Sugar Market)

The invert sugar syrups market is being driven by the growing demand for sweeteners in the food and beverage industry. The growing consumption of processed foods, baked goods, and confectionery items has significantly aided the industry growth. This is being supported by the rising consumer disposable incomes and advancements in the food processing sector. The growing concerns over health have led to a rise in the demand for sugar alternatives. Over the forecast period, the growing demand for healthy food products and the favourable government initiatives are expected to significantly boost the invert sugar syrups industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Inverted sugar syrup is an edible syrup prepared by combining two simple sugars, that is, glucose and fructose. It is obtained by heating sucrose with water. It is sweeter than regular sugar, has good moisture retention capability, facilitates easy crystallisation, and contains 20% fewer carbohydrates.

Based on source, the invert sugar syrups industry is bifurcated into:

• Organic

• Conventional

By type, the industry can be segmented into:

• 50%

• 100%

On the basis of end uses, the industry has been categorised into:

• Food

• Beverages

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

While the food segment has been sub divided into processed food, bakery, sweet and confectionery, and dairy, among others, the beverages segment can be grouped into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, among others, on the basis of type.

The regional markets for invert sugar syrups include

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for food products with reduced sugar content, which is expected to aid the growth of the invert sugar syrups industry in the forecast period. This will be further supported by the stringent government policies, promoting the use of relatively healthier sweeteners over sugar, to control the growing cases of diabetes and obesity. For instance, countries like the United Kingdom and Ireland have introduced a “Sugar Tax,” which is compelling the food and beverage manufacturers to use healthier and cost-effective alternatives over regular sugar. Moreover, the growing e-commerce sector is expected to enhance the sales of the product in the coming years, thus, contributing to the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (AMS: DSM), Malt Products Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), Honey Sugar Product, Südzucker AG (ETR: SZU), and AP Multi Products Pvt. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

