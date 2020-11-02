Global Helichrysum Oil Market To Be Driven By The Rising Product Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Helichrysum Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global helichrysum market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, sources, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6%

The emerging interest of pharmacologists is driving the global helichrysum oil market. The adoption of the oil in medicines and personal care products, owing to its vital antioxidant properties, is expected to propel the market. The rising urbanisation, coupled with the growing awareness about the product among the consumers, is fueling the market. Rising levels and disposable incomes and growing health consciousness are also aiding the market growth. Helichrysum oil is also used for the treatment of infections, healing wounds, supporting the nervous system, cardiac health, and in the treatment of respiratory and digestive problems. These factors are expected to drive the global helichrysum oil market during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Helichrysum oil, also known as immortelle, is an essential oil extracted from the helichrysum italicum plant. It is commonly used in medicines owing to its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and anti-bacterial properties. It is used in the treatment of allergies, arthritis, eczema, and anxiety. Helichrysum oil is also used in aromatherapies.

The major types of helichrysum oil are:

• Organic

• Conventional

Based on the source, the market can be segmented into:

• Plants

• Leaves

• Flowers

By application, the market is categorised into:

• Aromatherapy

• Pharmaceutical

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care

• Others

The major regional markets for helichrysum oil are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The key trend in the industry is the rising awareness of the product through social media. The spreading information about helichrysum oil and its benefits on various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram, has increased the demand for the product. Acquisition of the oil in the pharmaceutical industry owing to numerous health benefits is expected to fuel the market. Key players in the industry are conducting researches to develop helichrysum oil-based medications for the treatment of various diseases. The rapid shift in consumer preference trends towards natural ingredients for flavours and fragrances is expected to have a positive impact on the helichrysum oil market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Mountain Rose Herbs, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Ultra International B.V., Immortelle Therapy, doTERRA International, LLC, and Frontier Cooperative, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

