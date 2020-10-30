Global Roofing Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 100 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

The global roofing market is being driven by the rapid growth in the construction sector. The rising population coupled with the increasing urbanisation is aiding the market growth. Construction of commercial infrastructures such as shopping malls and multiplexes has increased the demand for roofing. Tile roofing is witnessing a surging demand as it can reduce the need for air conditioning, thereby lowering electricity consumption. An increasing number of renovation and remodeling projects in the developed countries is expected to further aid the market. These factors are predicted to assist the growth of the global roofing market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Roofing is the process of installing an external covering on the roof of a building. It can be either self-supporting or supported by added structures beneath it. Roofing is generally employed in construction and related industries.

Based on type, the roofing market can be categorised into:

• Asphalt Shingles

• Metal

• Tiles

• Wood Shingles

• Green Roofs

• Others

By application, the market can be segmented into:

• Residential

• Commercial

The major regions for the roofing market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increasing environmental awareness among the consumers has led to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly roofing materials such as clay and concrete tiles. They allow the flow of air, which leads to a reduction in air conditioning usage, hence, conserving energy. Green roofing materials are gaining popularity as they assist in improving the quality of air and decreasing air conditioning usage in the long term. In developed countries, governments are introducing plans to promote the replacements of existing roofs with energy-efficient ones. Governments in emerging countries are providing subsidies and tax benefits for construction activities, which are expected to boost the global roofing market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL), Owens Corning(NYSE: OC), BMI Group (BMI Group), Saint Gobain (EPA: SGO), Wienerberger AG (VIE: WIE), Beacon Roofing Supply , Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN), Duro-Last, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN), and Atlas Roofing Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

