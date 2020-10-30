Global Sodium Propionate Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From The Application Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Propionate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium propionate market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-propionate-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 3.5%

The market for sodium propionate is supported by the significant growth in regions like North America and Europe. North America is a major region for the sodium propionate industry and is aided by the presence of numerous key players in the region. In Europe, the market is spurred by the increasing capital investments, particularly in the food industry across countries like France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The sodium propionate industry is propelled by the rising demand from the application sectors, such as food preservatives, feed additives, and the pharmaceutical sector.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-propionate-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sodium propionate, a natural organic acid, is formed over the chemical cycle of sugar degradation. It is the sodium salt of propionic acid, which is hygroscopic in nature. The salt has a granular texture and has white or colourless crystal-clear, or translucent crystals. It has been recognised by the FDA and is mainly used to preserve and flavour foods. Sodium propionate is widely used in foods, milk, baked goods, soft drink, and alcoholic drinks.

By form, the market can be divided into the following:

• Granules

• Powders

Based on application, the market can be divided into:

• Agrochemicals

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Food and Beverage

• Animal Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

The regional markets for sodium propionate can be divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• The Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The sodium propionate industry is being driven by the rising demand from the food and pharmaceutical sectors. The usage of sodium propionate helps prevent the formation of mould and other bacteria, particularly in baked and processed foods. The demand for sodium propionate is expected to accelerate in the food sector due to the demand for the enhancement of the product’s flavour and shelf-life. Moreover, technological advancements in sodium propionate in the medical field are expected to treat patients with conjunctiva, lids, and corneal infection, thus, propelling the market growth of the sodium propionate over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fine Organics Industries Pvt. Ltd. (NSE: FINEORG), Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, Jainex Specialty Chemicals, Titan Biotech Ltd (BOM: 524717), and Qingdao Jiutai Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com