Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market To Be Driven By The Stringent Environmental Regulations In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global scrap metal shredder market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, designs, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 2%

The market for scrap metal shredder is being driven by the high prices of metal, along with the stringent environmental regulations. This is boosting the efficiency of companies and pushing them to invest in machinery like scrap metal shredders, making optimum utilisation of the resources. North America is expected to emerge as a leading region in the scrap metal shredder. This can be attributed to the rising focus of governments in decreasing metal waste and promoting the circular economy. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to exhibit a healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialisation in the region, along with the growing emphasis on sustainable development.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Scrap metal shredder is a type of machine, which is used to shred the waste metal and reduce its volume to convert it into small and reusable pieces. These are available in different capacities to generate the required output sizes for processing various metals. The blades used in the machine are made from special steel to prolong its life expectancy and decrease its maintenance cost on such parts.

By type, the market is divided into:

• Diesel

• Electric

Based on design, the market is segmented into:

• Low-Speed High-Torque Shredder

• Pre-Shredder

• Single-Shafted Shredder

• Others

The leading application segments of the product include:

• Ferrous Metals

• Automobile

• E-Scrap

• Heavy Scrap

• Steel

• Turnings

• Firearms

• Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The scrap metal shredder industry is being driven by the rising environmental concern and encouraging government initiatives. Further, the increasing urbanisation and industrialisation, especially in emerging countries, are aiding the demand for metals in various sectors such as construction and others. The rising need to adopt sustainable development plans and to decrease the volume of waste metals are, in turn, enhancing the demand for scrap metal shredders. The implementation of new tariffs by the governments across the world to turn heavy manufacturing industries cleaner in the forecast period is expected to boost the market for scrap metal shredder.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Granutech-Saturn Systems, Komar Industries, Inc, Forrec srl, Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co., Inc., SSI Shredding Systems, Inc., and Fornax Technology Pvt Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

