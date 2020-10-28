Global Ferric Chloride Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Water Treatment In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ferric Chloride Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ferric chloride market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ferric-chloride-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

The market for ferric chloride is being driven by the significant support provided by the Asia Pacific region in the recent years. Within the region, China is dominating due to the rising demand for the product in the etching of printed circuit board (PCB). Other significant countries within the Asia Pacific region include Japan, India, and South Korea. The usage of ferric chloride is expected to upsurge in water treatment due to the several water treatment regulations in European countries like the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. The rising demand for the product in Germany on account of its utilisation in pigment manufacturing has led Europe to be the major consumers of the salt.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ferric-chloride-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ferric chloride, also known as iron (III) chloride, is a brownish anhydrous compound having a pungent smell. Ferric chloride is used as a flocculent, which are the chemical compounds that bind tiny particles together so they can be eliminated from the water. It is primarily used for water treatment.

On the basis of application, the ferric chloride industry is divided into:

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

• Pigment Manufacturing

• Animal Nutrient Supplement

• Asphalt Blowing

• Others

The regional markets for the product are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for ferric chloride is being driven by the growing awareness regarding the need for clean drinking water. This is expected to aid the market growth over the forecast period as well. The market is further aided by the increasing consumption of ferric chloride in municipal water treatment as a result of its ability to undergo quick hydrolysis. Also, the raw materials required for the manufacture of industrial ferric chloride are comparatively cheaper. This results in cost-efficient ferric chloride in comparison to the other water treatment chemicals such as ferrous sulphate and aluminium chloride. Therefore, enhancing the demand for the product. The rising demand for electronics like smartphones and laptops, among others, is also expected to push the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kemira Oyj (HEL: KEMIRA), BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., Seqens Group, Chemifloc Limited, Feralco AB, and Tessenderlo Group (EBR: TESB), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com