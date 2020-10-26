Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market To Be Driven By Government Development Programmes And The Rising Demand From The Construction Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-pvc-pipes-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 826.6 million

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5.4%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 1,219.5 million

PVC or polyvinyl chloride replaces conventional building materials such as wood, metal, concrete, and clay in a number of applications. PVC pipes are robust, robust, lightweight, and resistant to rust and rot. Because of these benefits, they are widely used in water systems, indoor plumbing, and sewage systems. With Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid economic growth, the demand for better infrastructure has increased, thereby boosting the market for PVC pipes in the area.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-pvc-pipes-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, is a combination of plastic and vinyl, commonly used in pipes, flooring and roofing foils, window frames, cables, and wall coverings.

Based on application, the industry is divided into:

• Sewerage and Drainage

• Plumbing

• Irrigation

• HVAC

• Oil and Gas

• Water Supply

• Others

Market Trends

The wastewater and drainage industry is actually the largest application field in the market, accounting for much of the total market share. The Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program (NTP) aim to triple the percentage of desalinated water to 52% by 2020 through strategic partnerships and to ensure a robust increase the cities receiving water and sewerage services. Thus, as a result, the demand for PVC pipes is projected to escalate across the industry. Rising construction and infrastructure development projects in Saudi Arabia have resulted in the increased demand for PVC pipes, primarily in the western and eastern regions of the country. In addition, active private participation in the establishment of industrial parks and clusters for plastic conversion by the Government through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models has further increased the market growth. Moreover, several major players in the region are developing the capacity for domestic PVC pipe manufacturers by enhancing their quality and introducing new product lines through technology upgrades and strengthening local linkages in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market National Factory for Plastic Ind. (NFP), Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO), New Products Industries Co Ltd. (Neproplast), and AL Watanya For Plastic Industry, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com