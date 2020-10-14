Global Ceiling Tiles Market To Be Driven By The Rising Construction Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ceiling Tiles Market Price, Trends, Growth, Anaysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ceiling tiles market, assessing the market based on its segments, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 26.38 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 6.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 36.37 billion

The global demand for ceiling tiles is driven by the revival of the construction industry, as both developed and developing regions are seeing an increase in the construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings, which, in turn, enhances the growth of the ceiling tiles sector. In addition, customers are now searching for affordable false ceiling options that deliver trendy and elegant interiors owing to the growing influence of the West. Furthermore, technological advances have also allowed manufacturers to simplify the installation process, ensuring perfect alignment and optimum finished look for end users. These factors are expected to positively influence the market growth of ceiling tiles.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ceiling tiles are also called ceiling panel. These are very lightweight construction materials used for a ceiling covering. They usually have thermal insulation to enhance the aesthetics and acoustics of the spaces. They are commonly used for decorating the interior parts of a room and for the purposes of noise reduction.

The market can be divided based on segments into:

• Mineral Wool

• Gypsum

• Metallic

• Others

The market segmentation based on application is as follows:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Others

The regional markets for ceiling tiles include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Compared to commercially used gypsum-based ceiling tiles, innovative biodegradable bagasse gypsum ceiling tiles have a much greater flexural strength, better moisture resistance, and similar flammability. Renewable bio-based materials such as bamboo and coir are used for indoor and outdoor applications. The option to recycle gypsum board is widely available, but the biggest problem associated with it is that gypsum’s anaerobic decomposition can produce harmful gasses such as hydrogen sulfide. Although the biodegradable bagasse gypsum has the properties to counteract the adverse effects of traditional gypsum seating. Thus, the rising availability of such environmentally friendly ceiling tiles in the market is expected to influence the market growth positively.

Throughout different commercial areas, such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, ceiling tiles are extensively used. These are also found in streets, hospital rooms, procedure theatres, hospitals, and centres of care. Such materials are used to illustrate non-residential buildings’ overall designs and interiors, as well as to provide better acoustic and thermal insulation. These factors are expected to further drive the global ceiling tiles market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SAS International, Rockfon, Chicago Metallic Corporation, USG Corporation, Knauf, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk Gmbh, Grenzebach BSH GmbH, Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA: SGO), and Armstrong World Industries(NYSE: AWI). The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

