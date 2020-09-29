Flexible Remote System Management Market 2020-2027: Trends, Opportunities and Industry Projections

Remote administration is a method of supervising a system from an isolated or remote location. A software is used for supervision or monitoring of systems either requiring regular and repetitive actions or for situations when it is impossible to be present physically near a system or computer to use it. Remote location may be a nearby computer (within the same premises) or distantly located, say miles away. Some of the features of remote system management are active discovery, automated monitoring, remote access, reporting, mobile device management, and web protection, making it appropriate to be used in several industries. Flexible remote system management is the enhanced version of remote system management where the software used in the system utilizes embedded intelligence to deliver simple, easy-to-use access control, and is cost-effective (does not require dedicated PC or special software). The software used in flexible remote system management is either deployed on-premise which is installed on the computer & laptop, or is provided on the cloud. Remote system also finds application for improving the visibility of business processes and condition of devices, equipment, and systems, which in turn significantly improves efficiency and operational productivity by leveraging the power of IT automation.

There are various factors driving the growth of the flexible remote system management market. One of the driving factors is the growing need to increase operational efficiency and productivity in industry verticals such as oil & gas, metal & mining, chemical, pulp & paper, power, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, improving compatibility of communication and data protocols/interfaces, ready to use devices, and centralization in a single point have further augmented the adoption of remote management solutions. More importantly, flexibility in the operation i.e. software can be updated once installed without replacement or redevelopment is a huge positive driving factor. Growing demand for industrial automation and increasing demand for industrial mobility to remotely manage the industrial process is also a driving factor. Increase in operational cost is an upcoming challenge to the growth of the flexible remote system management market. Lack of capable professionals to effectively and safely use this management software is another concern for this industry. High initial set up cost is also a concern restricting large scale and quick adoption of the technology, thereby inhibiting the market growth.

The flexible remote system management market is segmented on the basis of component, industries, and geographic regions. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. The software is again sub segmented based on deployment into on-premise and cloud, whereas services is segmented as managed and professional services. The professional services include system integration, planning and consulting, and operations & maintenance. In terms of industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, metal & mining, chemical, pulp & paper, power, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Adoption of remote system management software in the oil & gas industry is high due to uninhabitable atmosphere and inability of humans to be physically present. In terms of region, the flexible remote system management market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the flexible remote system management market due to significant regulatory compliance and a large manufacturing base in developing countries of this region.

Key players in the global flexible remote system management market include Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., SolarWinds MSP, Blue Chip Group, Centric, Ideal System Solutions, Inc., Fujitsu, Steelmax SA, Atlona Inc., Kaseya Limited, Jason Roberts, and others. In order to gain competitive advantage over other competitors in the remote system management market, these players are dynamically involved in various growth strategies. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches are some of the commonly observed strategies followed by them.

