Database Based Integration Tools Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects, 2020-2027

Dedicated tools are used to integrate systems by sharing data between users, organizations and applications from common database allowing different data types. These data types could be in the form of tables, documents and data sets which are to be merged by the users, organizations and applications are known as database based integration tools. Database integration indicates the capability to access the data from any source which is present inside or outside the organization and use this information in virtually any system or application. The data stored in database could be in formats such as VSAM, Oracle, MySQL, DB2, FOCUS db, SQLServer and Essbase. Some of the key benefits of database based integration tools are reduction in the development cost of organizations, increase in the data handling speed, reduction in the time required to execute business processes and products’ or services’ time to market. Other than real time data integration, these tools also enable data replication and verification between operational and analytical enterprise system, transformations and transactional change data capture.

Increasing demand for customer data enrichment is driving the database based integration tools market. To improve the customer satisfaction levels, enterprises are modernizing their information infrastructure. For operational efficiencies and growth, businesses today are largely dependent on timely as well as accurate information. More than ever organizations are having external communication with their suppliers and partners. With the increased communication, the amount of data generated is also increasing. Increase in the need to manage and get the relevant output from this data is giving the boost to database based integration tools market. Deployment of database based integration tools for data consistency, data warehousing, analytics and business intelligence (BI) continue hold a large portion of the market. Although, the emergence of cloud and Platform as a Service (PaaS) and necessity to acquire data from the cloud is one of the major factors driving the market. Adaptation of Virtualization and software-defined data center (SDDN) provides the benefits such as decrease in costs, consolidation and standardized infrastructure in place is the major trend for the database based integration tools market. The variety of data types and formats used to store the data in databases makes it challenging for integration tools. Furthermore number of data integration products require purchase of additional deployment adapters, increasing the cost to some extent which presents a challenge for database based integration tools market. The emerging models of a data lakes, where data is constantly stored after collection in a lightly structured NoSQL repository, presents a great opportunity to deliver data to business applications, processes and users.

Database based integration tools help in improving the search experience across the entire database while improving the user experience. These tools offer simplified search methods delivering instant and accurate results. Specific algorithms are used in order to identify unique structures within the large data repository. Domain indexing in another feature of database based integration tools which further reduces the time required to pull out the required data.

Database based integration tools market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, end-user and region. On the basis of deployment mode the market is segregated into on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. According to end-user the database based integration tools market has been segmented into BFSI, government, manufacturing, IT, Telecom, retail, healthcare, education, media, and others. As per geography, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Major players in the database based integration tools market are Informatica, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Syncsort Incorporated, Adeptia Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Information builders and Actian Corporation.

