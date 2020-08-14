Presbyopia Therapeutics – Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis

Presbyopia therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline of 10 therapeutic candidates.

Presbyopia is an age-related eye condition that causes visual impairment gradually. With the onset age of 40 years, presbyopia results in the loss of flexibility of the eye to visualize nearly placed objects. There are mainly five types of presbyopia namely, premature presbyopia, incipient presbyopia, absolute presbyopia, functional presbyopia, and nocturnal presbyopia. Incipient presbyopia is the earliest stage of the disease in which symptoms or clinical findings on the near vision effects are reported. Functional presbyopia occurs due to the gradual decline in accommodative amplitude. Absolute presbyopia is a progressive stage of functional presbyopia that occurs because of the continuous gradual decline in accommodation. Premature presbyopia occurs due to nutritional, environmental, drug-induced, or disease-related factors. Lastly, nocturnal presbyopia is a condition in which near vision difficulties result from an apparent decrease in the amplitude of accommodation in dim light.

Request for sample copy of this report: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1233

Companies are actively involved in strategic development activities such as merger & acquisitions, collaboration, and licensing to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, completed the acquisition of Allergan plc following receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the transaction agreement and approval by the Irish High Court. Through this acquisition, AbbVie Inc. expanded its revenue base and compliments its immunology and hematologic oncology position.

Similarly, in December 2016, Novartis AG entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Encore Vision, Inc., a privately-held company, focused on the development of a novel treatment in presbyopia. This acquisition added a first-in-class disease modifying topical treatment for presbyopia to the Novartis AG’s ophthalmology pipeline, providing a potentially disruptive innovation to patients in a new therapeutic area of high unmet need and high prevalence.