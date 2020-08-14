Post-Operative Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Review and Developments

Post-operative pain therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

Post-operative pain is a very common problem experienced by patients who undergo surgical procedures. Pain is an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience caused by any injury, disease, or surgical procedure. Pain can be acute or chronic, depending upon the time it lasts. Acute pain is an unpleasant sensory, and emotional and mental sensation, which usually lasts for several hours to days, rarely more than a month. Postoperative pain is a typical example of acute pain. Whereas, chronic pain usually lasts longer than six months.

According to the research findings, majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed to be administered by oral route. It has been observed that the oral route of medication is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for post-operative pain through oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc., Epic Pharma LLC, Akorn Inc., Heron Therapeutics Inc., DURECT Corporation, and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major players involved in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Post-Operative Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis