The highest increase in second doses to date and the highest increase in first doses this week has been recorded today.

Friday, 26 February 2021, 18:05, United Kingdom

A person makes his way past an act like you got it at a bus stop in Bournemouth, Dorset, during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Date of the picture: Tuesday 16 February, 2021.

The UK remains under lockout, but cases and casualties are slowly dropping.

A further 345 coronavirus deaths and 8,523 new cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom, with over 19 million people now getting their first dose of the vaccine.

This contrasts with the estimates of 9,985 cases of coronavirus and 323 deaths yesterday. They are down on the tallies of 12,027 and 533 last Friday.

In the meantime, the total number of first doses reached 19,177,555 – a 485,720 increase. And now, 736,037 people had their second jab – up from 35,319.

This marks the biggest increase to date in second doses and the highest increase this week in first doses.

As announced by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the next step of COVID vaccinations would continue to offer priority to individuals by age rather than by occupation.

After all disadvantaged groups and the over-50s are vaccinated, individuals aged 40-49 will be the next in line to get a vaccine, the government said.

The JCVI said “the greatest gain in the shortest period” will be given by this.

It added that prioritizing occupational groups such as teachers and police could make the implementation more difficult and could potentially slow down the overall program, putting certain disadvantaged individuals at greater risk for longer.

In the meantime, the reproduction number of the UK coronavirus – or the R number – remains unchanged at between 0.6 and 0.9.

This is in line with an average of 0.6 and 0.9 last week.

That means that on average, between six and nine other individuals would infect every 10 individuals infected.

It is estimated that the growth rate ranges from -6% to-2%, indicating that the number of new infections decreases every day by between 2% and 6%.

It was -6 percent to -3 percent last week .

The R refers to the average number of individuals to whom COVID-19 would be transmitted by an infected person.

Anything above one means that the incidence of the coronavirus is exponentially rising.

